Tina Turner: remembering the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and 5 of her biggest chartbusters

Tina Turner's many songs are iconic and have won multiple awards.

Tina Turner, a name synonymous with electrifying energy and unparalleled talent, has left an indelible mark on the world of music. She died today at 83 after an illustrious career spanning over six decades. Tina Turner's powerful vocals and captivating stage presence have made her one of the greatest performers of all time.

Early life

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina Turner rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in the 1960s and 1970s. Despite a tumultuous personal life, she emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Tina Turner's life took a significant turn when she divorced her abusive husband and former musical partner, Ike Turner, in 1978. She embarked on a solo career that would redefine her artistic identity and bring her worldwide acclaim. Her resilience, talent, and undeniable stage presence allowed her to break barriers and become an inspiration to many aspiring artists.

As we celebrate the legacy left behind by Turner, here’s five of her most famous and iconic songs that everyone must listen to:

"Proud Mary" (1969): One of Tina Turner's most iconic and beloved songs, "Proud Mary" showcases her powerful voice and dynamic stage performances. With its infectious rhythm and soulful delivery, this Creedence Clearwater Revival cover became a massive hit, earning Tina her first Grammy Award.

"What's Love Got to Do with It" (1984): This song marked Tina Turner's triumphant comeback as a solo artist. It became her first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and won her four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. "What's Love Got to Do with It" cemented her status as a global superstar.

"Private Dancer" (1984): The title track of Tina Turner's breakthrough solo album, "Private Dancer" showcased her ability to infuse raw emotion into every note. This captivating ballad became a worldwide hit and earned her another Grammy Award.

"Simply the Best" (1991): A true anthem, "Simply the Best" continues to resonate with audiences around the world. It became Tina Turner's signature song and remains a fixture in sports events, commercials, and celebratory moments. The song embodies her empowering spirit and unwavering determination.

"Nutbush City Limits" (1973): A nostalgic homage to her roots, "Nutbush City Limits" celebrates Tina Turner's Tennessee upbringing. With its infectious rhythm and Tina's vivacious vocals, the song has become a perennial favorite, embodying her unmatched energy and passion.

Tina Turner's contributions to music extend far beyond her chart-topping hits. She shattered racial and gender barriers, becoming one of the first African-American female artists to achieve mainstream success.

In 1986, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, solidifying her status as an influential figure in the music industry. Her autobiography, "I, Tina," which inspired the biographical film "What's Love Got to Do with It" (1993), shed light on her personal struggles and triumphs, further cementing her legacy.

She retired in 2000 and returned only for a Grammy performance and World Tour marking 50 years of her career.