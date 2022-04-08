As skyrocketing lemon prices leave a sour taste in mouth, a Twitter meme-fest

A surge in lemon prices has led to some hilarious memes (Image credit: Unsplash, @RajasthaniMemer/Twitter)

A Twitter meme-fest as skyrocketing lemon prices leave a sour taste in mouth

An increase in transportation costs thanks to the fuel price hike, coupled with supply shortage, has sent the cost of lemons skyrocketing. But even as restaurant owners, vegetable vendors and customers rue the shooting price of lemons, a section of the internet is looking at the brighter side of things. Social media has been flooded with memes and jokes around the lemon price surge.

According to media reports, the humble fruit is being sold for anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 250 in the national capital. In Gujarat, the cost is as high as Rs 200-400 a kilogram, while news agency ANI reported that the wholesale rate for 100 lemons in Nagpur is about Rs 500-600.



Nimbu so expensive that Indian bikes will now have stickers of

— Robin Stanley (@StanRobin) April 7, 2022

In the midst of a pinching fuel price hike -- petrol and natural gas prices have seen a constant surge over the last two weeks -- lemons have managed to provide the internet some comic relief. Take a look at some of the funniest reactions to the lemon price hike:



When life gives you lemons, Sell Them. #nimbu

— Amit (@a__mit) April 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/Roshan_Kr_Rai/status/1511948640381595653



#LemonPrice touched 300/Kg. Petrol price to Lemon price rn : pic.twitter.com/u6uvYgT5pJ — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) April 8, 2022



The price of lemons began shooting up about a week ago. It has been attributed to supply shortage, high transportation costs as well as increased demand during summers.

"The price of lemon has increased extensively because of the huge damage to lemon plants during cyclone last year in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat," said a vegetable wholesaler was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





