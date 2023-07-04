Price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders hiked to Rs 1,780

There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders

State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the sale price of the 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders in the national capital by Rs 7 per to Rs 1,780 per cylinder, ANI reported on July 4.

Commercial LPG cylinders, used by business establishments like hotels and restaurants, were retailing at Rs 1,773 a piece in Delhi since the last price cut in June.

There has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, the report added.

This was the first price hike in commercial LPG since consecutive cuts in April, May and June this year.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG gas cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from June 1.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from state to state depending on local taxes. Crude oil prices in international markets impact domestic LPG prices.

Price of commercial LPG was cut by a steep Rs 171.5 per cylinder in May to Rs 1,856.5 in the national capital, down from Rs 2,028, according to price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

Rates were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1. The two reductions in April and May, however, didn't neutralised the Rs 350.5 per cylinder hike in prices effected from March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG prices remained unchanged at Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Domestic LPG rates were last changed on March 1, when they were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) revised cooking gas prices on the first of every month based on average international prices in the previous month.