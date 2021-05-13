MARKET NEWS

Apple shutting down iCloud Documents and Data in May 2022: Here's how to move your data to iCloud Drive

Here’s how you can enable iCloud Drive on your iPhone, iPad or Mac to automatically sync your data.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

Apple is shutting down its iCloud Documents and Data storage service in May 2022. The service was introduced back in 2011 with iOS 5. It automatically syncs data from apps and services to make it available across all devices signed in using the user’s Apple ID. iCloud Documents and Data is quite similar to iCloud Drive.

To avoid confusion, Apple has decided to shut down iCloud Documents and Data next year, but users who still use the service will be automatically migrated to iCloud Drive. In case you wish to do it manually before the deadline, here’s how you can enable iCloud Drive on your iPhone, iPad or Mac to automatically sync your data.

How to set up iCloud Drive on iOS or iPadOS for iPhone and iPad:

  • Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

  • Tap on your name at the top of the Settings page.

  • Tap on iCloud.

  • Scroll down until you see iCloud Drive. Tap on the toggle to enable it.


macOS users can also enable iCloud Drive on their MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and other models. The process to set up iCloud Drive on macOS is quite similar to iOS.

To set up iCloud Drive on macOS,

  • Go to the Apple menu on the top-left corner of the screen and click on System Preferences > Apple ID. If you’re using macOS Mojave or earlier, you don’t need to click Apple ID.

  • Select iCloud.

  • Sign in with your Apple ID.

  • Select iCloud Drive.

Users who do not perform these steps before May 2022 will automatically be migrated to iCloud Drive. However, you will be required to perform the above steps to access it in the Files app.
TAGS: #Apple #iCloud
first published: May 13, 2021 10:40 am

