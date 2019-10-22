App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone XR in India

Will the iPhone XR manufacturing in India lead to a price cut? Read more to find out

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has reportedly begun manufacturing the iPhone XR in India. The production of the affordable iPhone model is currently being done at the Foxconn plant in Chennai. After the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and the iPhone X, the iPhone XR is the fourth iPhone to be manufactured in India.

A Wall Street Journal report claims that Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone XR in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant has decided to shift some of its manufacturing to India due to the rising trade war between the US and China.

The report includes an image of the iPhone XR’s retail box that features an ‘Assembled in India’ label at the back. Foxconn has reportedly upgraded its plant to manufacture the more-sophisticated smartphone.

Close

If you’re wondering that the iPhone XR manufacturing in India would result in a price cut, you might get disappointed. The report states that although Apple would save nearly 20 percent on the import duties, it is unlikely to pass on the benefits to the consumers. The iPhone-maker did not slash the prices of iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 even after their reported manufacturing in India.

related news

However, the older-generation iPhones are available at a lower price after the launch of the iPhone 11 series in India.

Apple is also reportedly planning to invest USD 1 billion in India for expanding its manufacturing facilities. The report came after the government of India relaxed some rules for foreign companies. Apple is also planning to bring its retail experience to India by opening its first Apple store in Mumbai next year.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.