Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone XR in India

Apple has reportedly begun manufacturing the iPhone XR in India. The production of the affordable iPhone model is currently being done at the Foxconn plant in Chennai. After the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and the iPhone X, the iPhone XR is the fourth iPhone to be manufactured in India.

A Wall Street Journal report claims that Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone XR in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant has decided to shift some of its manufacturing to India due to the rising trade war between the US and China.

The report includes an image of the iPhone XR’s retail box that features an ‘Assembled in India’ label at the back. Foxconn has reportedly upgraded its plant to manufacture the more-sophisticated smartphone.

If you’re wondering that the iPhone XR manufacturing in India would result in a price cut, you might get disappointed. The report states that although Apple would save nearly 20 percent on the import duties, it is unlikely to pass on the benefits to the consumers. The iPhone-maker did not slash the prices of iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 even after their reported manufacturing in India.

However, the older-generation iPhones are available at a lower price after the launch of the iPhone 11 series in India.