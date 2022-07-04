English
    Aphelion 2022: Earth was farthest from the Sun on July 4. Here's why

    Aphelion 2022: On July 4, Earth was 152.1 million kilometers away from the Sun.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    Aphelion occurs two weeks after the June solstice, when it's summer in the Northern Hemisphere. (Image credit: @TonyPannWBAL)

    July 4 saw Earth get as far away from the sun as possible — reaching what astronomers call aphelion at 12.30 pm.

    At aphelion, Earth was 152.1 million kilometers away from the Sun, said geophysicist Chris Vaughan who oversees Space.com's Night Sky calendar.

    The day also saw Earth be 1.67 per cent farther from the Sun than the mean Earth-Sun separation, also known as an astronomical unit, the publication stated explaining that 1 astronomical unit is equivalent to 149.6 million km.

    Earth's orbit is not a circle which is why aphelion occurs, the publication stated. According to EarthSky, the Earth's orbital path changes from being almost circular to elliptical every 1 lakh years. It's also the reason why perihelion occurs when the Earth is the closest to the Sun.

    While the perihelion happens about two weeks after the December solstice, the aphelion occurs two weeks after the June solstice, when it's summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 08:29 pm
