Aparna Nair, Malayalam TV actor, found dead at Thiruvananthapuram home

Aparna Nair was 31. ((Image credit: aparna_nair_actress/Instagram)

Aparna Nair, a popular Malayalam actor, was found dead at her home in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening, local media reported. She was 31.

The police have registered a case of unnnatural death and have started an investigation. Her body was shifted from her home near Karamana suburb to the mortuary of a private hospital

The police said they were informed about the incident by the private hospital. They suspect that it was a case of death by suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step, news agency PTI reported.

She was a part of popular Malayalam TV serials "Chandanamazha" and "Atmasakhi".

She has also acted in several films such as "Meghatheertham" (2009), "Mudhugauv" (2016), "Mythily Veendum Varunnu" (2017) and "Achayans" (2017).

Aparna Nair was married, and has two young daughters.

If you are or know anyone in need of help, please reach out to these numbers.