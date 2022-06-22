Anupam Mittal opens up about Shark Tank India judges, says 'Sharks' styles are different but...'

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Wednesday opened up about how judges on the business reality show treat entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to them.He said that the judges on the show have their own styles of reacting to pitches but they all have the pitchers' best interests at heart. Mittal was reacting to a tweet by a follower who acknowledged him as her favourite 'Shark' and praised the way he treated every pitcher on Shark Tank India.
thx for the kind words … at the end of the day, I think all the sharks have the pitcher’s best interests at heart. Styles thode alag hain https://t.co/xtD40iwvsh
— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) June 21, 2022
Meanwhile, Shark Tank India is set to return for its second season. While the first season featured Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat as the judges, but much details of season 2 have not been revealed yet.Read more: Shark Tank India open registrations for Season 2. Here's how to apply