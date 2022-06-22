English
    Anupam Mittal opens up about Shark Tank India judges, says 'Sharks' styles are different but...'

    The business reality show 'Shark Tank India' is set to return for its second season soon.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 22, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
    Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal was reacting to a tweet by a follower who acknowledged him as her favourite 'Shark' and praised the way he treated every pitcher on Shark Tank India.

    Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Wednesday opened up about how judges on the business reality show treat entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to them.

    He said that the judges on the show have their own styles of reacting to pitches but they all have the pitchers' best interests at heart. Mittal was reacting to a tweet by a follower who acknowledged him as her favourite 'Shark' and praised the way he treated every pitcher on Shark Tank India.
    "Anupam Mittal is my most favorite shark! Love how chivalrous and honest this person is with literally everyone and love his calm personality. Love how he guides every other pitcher so passionately and chooses to give a constructive response in the most gentle ways," Twitter user Hajra (@_reallifeshutu) wrote.


    "Even if the pitcher isn't worthy of getting any investment or guide. It is evident from his discussions that he has explored more business horizons than other sharks. More power to you,     Anupam Mittal!"


    Responding to it, Mittal tweeted, "Thanks for the kind words… at the end of the day, I think all the sharks have the pitcher’s best interests at heart. Styles thode alag hain (are a little different)."


    Meanwhile, Shark Tank India is set to return for its second season. While the first season featured Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat as the judges, but much details of season 2 have not been revealed yet.

