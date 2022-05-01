Shark Tank India is set to return and Twitter is thrilled

The seven judges who appeared in the show's first season.

Startup reality show Shark Tank India is set to return for its second season and social media users are excited. Entrepreneurs can now sign up for the show and get a chance to pitch their ideas to judges.

The first season of Shark Tank India had seven judges to assess business ideas-- Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat.

The show became a huge hit, making the judges household names. It also created a gold mine of social media content, ranging from memes to reels.

With the second season too, viewers are expecting great entertainment.

"Shark Tank

India

season 2 is coming!!! People, how's the josh (enthusiasm)???" wrote a Twitter user named Debonkar.

"Shark Tank India Season 2 announced. Expecting Indian Tech startups this season," said another person.



Shark Tank India Season 2 announced. Expecting Indian Tech Startups this season. — Rahul Marthak (@RahulMarthak) April 30, 2022



Here are some more reactions to Shark Tank India's return:



now eagerly waiting for shark tank India season 2 — Tanvi Bhagat (@tanvibhagat106) May 1, 2022





Shark Tank India returned faster than expected. Nonetheless, super excited!#SharkTankIndia — Yoitsmee (@y0itsme3) April 30, 2022



Executive Ravisutanjani Kumar tweeted a listed the entrepreneurs he wanted to see on the show's new season -- Divya Gokulnath from BYJUs, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, CRED's Kunal Shah, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, Ritesh Agrawal of OYO, Sridhar Vembu of Zoho and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.



Startup entrepreneur you wish to see in the upcoming Shark Tank India?

Divya Gokulnath • BYJUs

Falguni Nayar • Nykaa

Kunal Shah • CRED

Nithin Kamath • Zerodha

Ritesh Agrawal • OYO

Sridhar Vembu • Zoho

Vijay Shekhar Sharma • Paytm — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) May 1, 2022





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes