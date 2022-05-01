English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Shark Tank India is set to return and Twitter is thrilled

    Startup reality show Shark Tank India's first season became a huge hit, making the judges household names.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    The seven judges who appeared in the show's first season.

    The seven judges who appeared in the show's first season.


    Startup reality show Shark Tank India is set to return for its second season and social media users are excited. Entrepreneurs can now sign up for the show and get a chance to pitch their ideas to judges.

    The first season of Shark Tank India had seven judges to assess business ideas-- Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat.

    The show became a huge hit, making the judges household names. It also created a gold mine of social media content, ranging from memes to reels.

    With the second season too, viewers are expecting great entertainment.

    "Shark Tank India season 2 is coming!!! People, how's the josh (enthusiasm)???" wrote a Twitter user named Debonkar. 

    "Shark Tank India Season 2 announced. Expecting Indian Tech startups this season," said another person. 

    Here are some more reactions to Shark Tank India's return: 


     

    Executive Ravisutanjani Kumar tweeted a listed the entrepreneurs he wanted to see on the show's new season -- Divya Gokulnath from BYJUs, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, CRED's Kunal Shah, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath,  Ritesh Agrawal of OYO, Sridhar Vembu of Zoho and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. 




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Shark tank #Shark Tank India #startups
    first published: May 1, 2022 04:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.