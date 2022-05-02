Shark Tank India open registrations for Season 2. Here's how to apply

The seven judges who appeared in the show's first season.

Business reality show Shark Tank India has opened its registrations for entrepreneurs to apply and get a chance to pitch their ideas to the judges.

The first season of Shark Tank India had seven judges to assess business ideas-- Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat.

The show became a huge hit, making the judges household names.

According to the makers, in the first season, the "Sharks" or the judges invested Rs 42 crores across 67 businesses. And, owing to its success, the startup reality show is gearing up for its second season.

Here's how you can register for it:

Download or update the SonyLIV app and fill the Shark Tank India Season 2 registration form here.

Mention your business idea. If the Shark Tank team is impressed with your idea, you will proceed to the next step.

In this stage, the applicants will have to tell the team what makes their business idea extraordinary and why is it worth investing in.

This will have to be done in the form of a compelling video pitch (3 min long) which will decide whether the idea is worth making the cut on Shark Tank India Season 2.

The selected applicants will go through a last round of auditions before finding themselves face-to-face with the "Sharks" who will understand, assess and make an offer based on the applicant’s final pitch.





