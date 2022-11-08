Anil Agarwal on Vedanta connect in Canada: 'Lucky that I find a bit of home wherever I go'

Anil Agarwal with Riya and Sidharth at the University of Toronto. (Image credit: Anil Agarwal/LinkedIn)

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal, who had visited the University of Toronto in Canada recently, said that he met two engineering students there whose parents were his employees. In a LinkedIn post, the billionaire industrialist revealed that the encounter made him feel lucky.

"Feeling lucky that I find a little bit of home wherever I go," Agarwal wrote.

Recounting the encounter, he said, "On my recent trip, I met two engineering students from University of Toronto, Sidharth and Riya. They came to me and told me that their parents are part of Vedanta."

"Sidharth’s father worked with us on international projects in Zinc, and Riya's father works with us at Cairn oil and gas. It makes me proud that we not only have talented parents at Vedanta, but parents who encourage their gifted children to have even bigger dreams."

Anil Agarwal, who often encourages others to dream big and work towards realising them, said that he was happy to learn that the students were passionate about making an impact in India.

"Sidharth and Riya told me how passionate they are about coming back to India and making a difference. Dreams like these make me happy," he wrote.

Adding how the youngsters can make a difference to the company, the Vedanta chairperson said, "I have no doubt that students like Sidharth and Riya will play a key role in bridging the gap between local and global, taking us a step closer to vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the whole world is one family) - in a personal as well as commercial sense…"

During his visit to the University of Toronto in October, Agarwal also advised students to never shy from dreaming big and to always remain humble. He added that as the youngsters get ready for their professional careers, they must remember that success tastes sweeter when paired with humility.