    Android users safer drivers than iPhone owners, finds a US study

    Android phone owners were found to be safer drivers. They outperformed iPhone users by a mile in terms of not using their phones while driving

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
    iPhone SE 2022 (Representative Image)

    Android users are safer drivers than iPhone owners, a study conducted in the US has found.

    Jerry, the car insurance comparison service, conducted the study that looked into the driving behaviour of 20,000 US drivers over the course of 13 million kilometres.

    Safe driving, distracted driving, speed, turning, accelerating, and braking were the broad six categories that the drivers were rated on.

    Android users swept the board in all the six, proving to be the safest drivers.

    Distracted driving was the category where the two groups differed the most, with Android users scoring six points more than their iPhone counterparts. Android outperformed iPhone users in terms of not using their phones while driving.

    The study also said Android users were better than non-Android users in terms of age, gender, marital status, education, and credit score—all of which are important determinants of safe-driving scores.

    When it came to each category and demographic, Android users surpassed their iPhone counterparts. Single Android users outperformed married iPhone users, while Android users without a high school diploma outperformed iPhone devotees with PhDs, master’s and bachelor’s degrees.

    Similarly, non-homeowner Android users outperformed homeowner iPhone users, and Android users with poor credit ratings outperformed iPhone users with excellent credit in the highest bracket.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 10, 2022 11:08 am
