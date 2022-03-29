Screengrabs from the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday spotted a "human segway" after he came across a video on Twitter of a man cycling without using his hands, carrying a huge bundle on his head down a narrow road.

Sharing the video, Mahindra tweeted, “This man is a human segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don't get spotted or trained....”



It was, however, not clear from the video which region it was shot in.

The video was originally posted on Twitter by angel investor Prafull MBA Chai Wala.

Mahindra's tweet prompted others to share videos of similar awe-inspiring feats.



True there are so many,

Moreover, when a follower suggested that such "hidden gems" are often found in villages, Mahindra agreed and asked for ideas on how to go about it.

Twitter user Vikram pitched and suggested the creation of a platform, where users can upload videos. "Content should be categorised like say cricket, football, acting, singing, dancing etc. Every week or month a jury should select top 3 in each category," he tweeted. To which the Mahindra Group chairperson responded if it could be done on YouTube.

While the interaction appeared to be far from over, Mahindra is known to offer a helping hand to talented individuals with limited resources.