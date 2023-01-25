English
    Anand Mahindra learns of e-rupee from RBI meeting, uses it to buy fruit. Watch

    The video shows Anand Mahindra scanning the e-rupee QR code from the fruit vendor before making the payment and then showing him the completed transaction.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 25, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra Said the fruit vendor was among the first ones to accept digital currency e-rupee. (Screenshot from video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter)

    Anand Mahindra on Wednesday said that he came to know about India's digital currency e-rupee during a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting and immediately set about using it to buy fruit from a vendor.


    Sharing a video of the transaction, the industrialist tweeted, "At the Reserve Bank’s board meeting today I learned about the RBI digital currency-the e-rupee. Right after the meeting, I visited Bachche Lal Sahani, a nearby fruit vendor who is one of the first merchants to accept it. Digital India in action! (Got great pomegranates as well!)"

    In the video, Anand Mahindra (not visible on camera) scans the e-rupee QR code from the fruit vendor before making the payment and then shows him the completed transaction. The process was similar to how UPI payments are made by scanning QR codes.