English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India uses e-rupee to settle 2.75 billion rupees of government bonds

    Trades in a total of three securities  five-year 7.38% 2027 former benchmark 6.54% 2032 and the current benchmark 7.26% 2032 bonds  were settled under the new route

    Reuters
    November 01, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    RBI

    RBI

    The Reserve Bank of India's central bank-backed digital rupee was used to settle secondary market transactions in Indian government bonds worth 2.75 billion Indian rupees ($33.29 million) as part of a pilot, data on Tuesday showed.

    Trades in a total of three securities  five-year 7.38% 2027 former benchmark 6.54% 2032 and the current benchmark 7.26% 2032 bonds  were settled under the new route, data as of 4 p.m. IST (1030 GMT) showed.

    "Since this was the first day, some deals only in liquid bonds were settled using CBDC," a trader with a state-run bank said.

    The e-rupee would make the interbank market more efficient, the RBI said on Monday when it announced the pilot for CBDC in the wholesale segment.

    "Settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate settlement risk," the RBI had said.

    Close
    It plans to launch the e-rupee for the retail segment within a month. ($1 = 82.6230 Indian rupees)
    Reuters
    Tags: #e-rupee #government bonds #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.