Anand Mahindra calls Chenab Rail Bridge 'absolutely surreal', lauds engineers

Anand Mahindra said that photos of Chenab Railway Bridge gave him a glimpse of the habitat of heavenly creatures.

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday appeared pleasantly surprised by photos of Chenab Railway Bridge that Indian Railways shared on Twitter. Calling it "absolutely surreal", the industrialist also praised the engineers who designed and constructed the bride over Chenab river valley.



Absolutely surreal. Like a peek into the habitat of more heavenly creatures. Thank you for sharing this. I bow low to the intrepid engineers who designed and constructed this marvel. Jai Hind. https://t.co/eWHIJ6F6mT

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2022

"Absolutely surreal. Like a peek into the habitat of more heavenly creatures. Thank you for sharing this. I bow low to the intrepid engineers who designed and constructed this marvel. Jai Hind," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The Chenab bridge is the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge and is built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

To build it, over 93 deck segments, each weighing about 85 tonnes, have been simultaneously launched from both ends of the Chenub river valley over the mighty steel arch.

Both ends were joined with the help of High Strength Friction Grip (HSFG) bolts to mark the golden joint. The bridge was inaugurated on August 13.

“I have the highest respect for every engineer and worker who has contributed to this engineering achievement,” said Deputy Managing Director of Afcons, Giridhar Rajagopalan, had said. The bridge was constructed by Afcons Infrastructure.

At 1,315 m long, the Chenab Railway Bridge is 35 m higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It took over 1,300 workers and 300 engineers to complete it.