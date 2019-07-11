App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT graphics cards are value purchases

The mid-range and higher-mid range markets in India are about to get more competitive with the introduction of the RX 5700 series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After months of waiting, AMD finally unveiled its new lineup of Radeon graphics cards based on RDNA architecture. AMD confirmed prices and launch date of the two cards in the RX 5700 series during E3 2019 last month.

While the Radeon cards were scheduled to release on the 7th of July, Nvidia pulled the rug out from under AMD by bringing the RTX Super series five days before AMD’s big launch. The super cards closed the gap in performance and price on the new Radeon GPUs. However, Team Red had another surprise for gamers.

On July 7th, AMD announced the RX 5700 and 5700 XT at new prices. The RX 5700, first announced at $379 (Approx Rs 26,000), launched at $349 (Approx Rs 24,000). The RX 5700 XT was originally announced at $449 (Approx Rs 31,000), launched at $399 (Approx. Rs 27,500).

In comparison, the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super costs around $399 and $499, respectively. Nvidia simply introduced its Super series at same prices of the original RTX cards. Regular RTX 2060 and 2070 cards also got a price cut.

The mid-range and higher-mid range markets in India are about to get more competitive with the introduction of the RX 5700 series. Team Red confirmed their Navi-based RX 5700 graphics cards would launch in the country at Rs 26,990 plus tax (GST), while the RX 5700 XT will debut at Rs 30,990 (GST).

AMD also slashed the price of its RX 5700 XT Anniversary Edition from $499 to $449. However, AMD hasn’t confirmed any details about an Indian launch for the card.

AMD’s RX 5700 and 5700 XT cards represent a major win for the consumer as they not only offer an alternate option but have forced Nvidia to cut its stiff RTX prices.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:00 am

tags #AMD #gaming #Technology

