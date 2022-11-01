English
    Alcohol-drinking monkey in UP steals liquor from people, gulps down bottle | Watch

    The monkey snatches the bottles and downs them as well prompting the shopkeepers of the store to request authorities to find a solution to the peculiar problem.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    This monkey has been stealing alcohol bottles and downing them in UP. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @rajendradev6)

    Some monkey business has been going down Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. Quite literally. In a bizarre but rather hilarious problem for the locals frequenting a liquor store, a monkey has been playing spoilsport.

    The monkey allegedly has been stealing bottles of liquor from customers who come to the store. He waits atop a tree, snatches the bottles after a customer makes an purchase, and downs them as well prompting the shopkeepers of the store to request authorities to find a solution to the peculiar problem.

    In a video shared on social media, the monkey can be seen gulping down a bottle of beer outside a shop as locals shoot the video. He finishes the bottle and keeps it aside, takes a couple of moments before fleeing the spot.

    The 26-second clip was shared with the caption in Hindi: “This monkey of Rae Bareli is not only an alcoholic but also an attacker. It sits staring at the tree near the liquor store, snatches bottles from the customers and gulps them down. Liquor shopkeepers have requested the administration to get rid of this monkey”.

    Watch the video here:

    Other videos of the same monkey show him gulping down beer from cans. While monkeys are a frequent sighting in Uttar Pradesh cities and villages, this unusual case of the drunkard monkey has caught the attention of many and is a persistent problem for shopkeepers in the Achalganj area of the district.

    Officials added that they are working towards catching the animal to help liquor customers get rid of this unheard problem.
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:35 pm
