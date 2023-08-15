Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen. Actor’s post is proof

Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen, shares proof online

Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen. The Bollywood star, who has faced much backlash in the past for holding a Canadian passport, shared proof of his Indian citizenship on social media today. The announcement on his updated citizenship status coincides with India’s 77th Independence Day.

In February this year, Akshay Kumar had vowed to renounce his Canadian citizenship, saying that he had already applied for a change of passport.

He shared proof of his Indian citizenship on social media today. “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and citizenship, both Indian),” Kumar wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of his certificate of citizenship from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!” the actor added.



Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Kumar's citizenship had became a topic of debate after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the controversy around his citizenship at a later date, the Hera Pheri actor had said he applied for Canadian citizenship during a low point of his career.

"I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, 'come here'. I applied and I got in,” said Kumar on an episode of Seedhi Baat on Aajtak.

“I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhit. My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada…” the actor said.

(With inputs from PTI)