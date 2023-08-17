AirAsia passenger refuses to get frisked at Bengaluru airport, attacks CISF cop

A woman attacked a CISF cop at Bengaluru airport (Representational image)

A woman refused to undergo the mandatory security check at Bengaluru airport and attacked a constable on Tuesday, according to a Times of India report.

Neha Gupta from Siliguri, West Bengal, was supposed to take a flight from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday morning. Instead of flying to Bagdogra on her AirAsia ticket, however, Gupta was detained by airport police for attacking a CISF constable.

The report says that Gupta arrived at terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and reached the pre-departure security check area around 10.50 am on Tuesday. However, she refused to get frisked there.

“At 10.50am, the woman came for pre-departure checks at the CISF bay. A woman constable, Sushila Kumar, asked her to come into the enclosure for a pat-down but she refused to be checked for reasons unknown. She soon got into a heated argument with the constable who informed her that she must be frisked, failing which she won't be allowed to board her flight,” a CISF officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Gupta assaulted the CISF constable during the altercation, following which she was handed over to airport police by other officials who rushed to intervene.