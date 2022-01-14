MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Ad volumes saw 21% uptick in 2021, F&B most preferred sector by advertisers

Food and beverage became the most preferred sector for advertisers as it took the top spot with 21 percent share in ad volumes, followed by personal care and hygiene with 18 percent.

Maryam Farooqui
January 14, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST
 
 
Advertising volumes saw 21 percent growth last year as compared to 2020, according to data by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, an audience measurement analysis firm.

While lowest ad volumes in terms of percentage was registered in June due to the impact of second wave of coronavirus, they started recovering from July onwards and the highest ad volumes were recorded in October at 9.6 percent on account of the festive season.

Average ad volumes per day, which dipped in the second quarter, saw  a 12 percent increase during the fourth quarter versus April-June period in 2021, according to AdEx data.

Food and beverage became the most preferred sector for advertisers as it took the top spot with 21 percent share in ad volumes, followed by personal care and hygiene sector with 18 percent share. Top three sectors including services together added 52 percent share of ad volumes.

In terms of advertisers, HUL topped the list followed by Reckitt Benckiser and top 10 advertisers together added 40 percent share of ad volumes last year. Amazon Online India was the new entrant in top 10 advertisers' list.

In 2021, out of the total 1,37,000 brands that were present on TV, as many as 77,000 were exclusive brands and there were over 49,000 exclusive advertisers on TV in 2021. Toppr Technologies and Aachi Masala Foods were leading exclusive advertisers on national and regional channels, respectively. There were over 750 exclusive advertisers present on national channels and over 6,900 on regional channels.

When it came to channels, regional channels saw 25 percent rise in ad volumes and saw a two percent increase in ad volume share versus 2020, whereas national channels saw drop in ad volumes. Regional and national channels had 65 percent and 35 percent share of ad volumes last year as compared to 63 percent and 37 percent in 2020, respectively.

General entertainment channels (GECs) overtook news as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising. GEC and news had 56 percent of ad volumes.

The AdEx India report also pointed out about co-branding ads with movies that refers to collaboration of brands with movies.

Over 250 hours of co-branding ad volumes with movies were recorded on TV last year. Dish TV HD topped among the brands that associated with movies with 17 percent share of co-branding ad volumes.

With 10 co-brandings, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 movie was associated with highest number of brands last year. Other movies that associated with brands include Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi with five brands, Honsla RakhSaina and Minnal Murali that associated with three brands each.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Advertising #TAM Media Research #trends
first published: Jan 14, 2022 06:29 pm

