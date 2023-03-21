A serial pooper is on the loose at Broadway. His latest target – Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with daughter Chelsea Clinton

A mystery pooper is once again tormenting Broadway – and his latest target is Hillary Clinton. According to the New York Post, the man (or woman) left a stinky surprise in the aisle near Hillary and Chelsea Clinton during a performance of ‘Some Like It Hot’.

“Last week when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in the audience, the lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo,” a source told the publication.

“The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act,” the unnamed source said.

The incident took place at the famed Shubert Theatre in New York City. While one source told The New York Post that this is not the first time a pooper has struck the Broadway, another insisted that it was a regrettable, one-off incident.

An eyewitness “spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened,” the first source said.

However, the second source denied it being the case of a serial pooper on the loose. “There was an incident when Hillary Clinton and Chelsea attended,” the insider said. “It was an elderly person and it’s rather sad, but yes, the house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and act two started as scheduled.”