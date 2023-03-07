A message from Delhi Police to Zomato customer trying to order ‘bhaang’

Bhaang is made from the leaves of cannabis plant (Representational image)

Delhi Police took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a warning specifically to one person – Shubham, from Gurgaon, who apparently tried to order bhaang through Zomato.

Bhaang is a preparation made from the leaves of the cannabis plant which is usually distributed on the festival of Holi. When the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act classified cannabis as a "drug" in 1985, it spared bhaang on social and cultural grounds.

But Delhi Police will have you know that if you consume bhaang on Holi (which falls on March 8 this year), you need to hand over the car keys to someone else.

The police department’s warning came after Zomato posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet ahead of Holi. “Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times,” the food delivery platform tweeted.

Delhi Police responded to the tweet by writing: “If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang.”

The tweet has collected hundreds of ‘likes’ and thousands of views on the microblogging platform.

This year, Holika Dahan will take place today, i.e., March 7. Holi with colours will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8.

Special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed at various city roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, Delhi Police officials said Tuesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the national capital while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)