65% of unmarried millennial couples live-in, but over 50% of them don't pay equally: Report

While it is becoming increasingly common for millennial couples to move in together before they’re married, 65 percent of unmarried millennial couples in the US have already taken this step. And among those couples, 52 percent don’t split their rent and other expenses evenly, a recent survey revealed.

Conducted by the Thriving Center of Psychology, the survey saw the participation of 906 Gen Z and millennials who are in relationships but not married. Among them, 61 percent of millennial couples who live together state financial reasons as a contributing factor with more than 1 in 3 people surveyed saying their partners do not contribute half the money for expenses. Nearly one in five participants share a bank account with the partner they live with and around one in six share a credit card.

The survey also showed that marriage expectations are changing among Generation Z and millennials, with two in five people surveyed stating they believe marriage is an outdated tradition with 85 percent claiming that they don’t feel marriage is needed to “have a fulfilling and committed relationship.” Interestingly though, 83 percent of participants said they would like to get married at some point.

“I’ve been with my partner for 8 years now, and many of our friends are getting married,” Marjolein Dilven, a blogger, told The Journal Record. But she and her partner view their relationship as complete as it is. “Plus, we don’t want to spend the money to get married."

The survey also showed that many participants still feel judged for their choices. Sixty-eight percent of people said they think it’s intuitive to ask about marriage plans while 77 percent stated it’s intrusive to ask about plans to have kids.

Also, 69 percent of women felt judged for moving in with their partners as compared to 27 percent of men.

