    44% of India-based software developers are considering to quit this year: Report

    These software developers were driven by two motivating factors to switch jobs -- better compensation and fully remote or flexible work environments.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 13, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST
    More than a quarter of developers who have been in the workforce for over a year took up a new job in the past year, the report stated. (Representative image)

    More than a quarter of developers who have been in the workforce for over a year took up a new job in the past year, the report stated. (Representative image)

    As The Great Resignation continues into 2022, a new report has shed light on how software developers in India are likely to cope with the changes in the workplace following the Covid pandemic.

    According to a report shared by cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean, 42 per cent of software developers who haven’t switched jobs during the pandemic are considering or may consider quitting this year.

    Moreover, over a quarter of developers who have been in the workforce for over a year took up a new job in the past year, the report titled 'Current Survey' stated.

    It added, "27 per cent of developers with more than a year's experience have started a new job in the past year. One in five developers with 15 years or more of experience also started a new job in the past year."

    These software developers were driven by two motivating factors to switch jobs -- better compensation and fully remote or flexible work environments.

    "Motivations for leaving jobs are consistent among both those who have already left and those considering leaving, with compensation, remote or flexible work environments, and better benefits being the top factors that motivate people to leave jobs, especially for younger developers," the Digital Ocean report stated.

    Read more: 86% employees in India may resign in 6 months: Report

    The report also noted that while job satisfaction among developers may be low, but the willingness to take up entrepreneurship is high.

    "We also find that 8 per cent of both those who have left a job and those who are looking to leave have left to start their own company, demonstrating the flexibility that developers have today," it stated.

    Interestingly, the report also pointed out that despite the buzz around blockchain and Web3 technologies, 67 per cent of the software developers do not use blockchain/Web3 yet.

    Read more: Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X all agree on WFH

    The Current Survey had more than 2,500 respondents who identified as having technical roles, including front end, back end, and full stack developers, system administrators, and DevOps specialists, among others.

    Commenting on the findings, Gabe Monroy, Chief Product Officer at DigitalOcean said, “Attracting and retaining developer talent is evolving rapidly and companies need to adapt to the new landscape."

    “Businesses need to better understand developers and give them the tools, benefits, and pay they need to be successful — business survival in the digital era depends on it," he added.

    Read more: Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: 'Remote work is no longer acceptable'
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Covid #DigitalOcean #pandemic #remote jobs #software developers #The Great Resignation #WFH
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 08:14 pm
