86% employees in India may resign in 6 months: Report

According to the report, this trend will continue across markets, industries, degrees of seniority, and age groups. (Representative image)

Sparked by the Covid pandemic, The Great Resignation -- which has already been happening in India for the last two years -- is likely to continue in 2022 with a whopping 86 per cent of employees planning to resign in the next six months, recruitment agency Michael Page stated in a report.

Their findings suggest that 61 per cent of employees in India are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or a promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being and happiness.

“According to our data, not only has it already been taking place for the last two years sparked by the global pandemic 2022 will only see it intensify,” Michael Page stated in its report titles The Great X.

Read more: Man quits Rs 3.5 crore salary job at Netflix because he was bored of it

According to it, this trend will continue across markets, industries, degrees of seniority, and age groups.

"With the clear majority saying a significant talent migration event is upon us in the next few months, we must be ready for it to increase," the report stated.

Read more: These bosses are paying their employees to resign

Although there has been a lot of debate about organisations' work arrangements (hybrid, working from home, etc.) and Covid-related regulations prompting employee dissatisfaction, the survey found that only 11 per cent of employees who have resigned or plan to resign state this as the reason for their departure.

According to the report, the top five reasons for planned resignations include -- career progression, change career role or industry, unhappy with salary, unhappy with strategy or direction of company.

It also found that among the 12 countries surveyed, the percentage of employees planning to quit their current jobs was the maximum in India, followed by Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.