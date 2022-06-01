English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: 'Remote work is no longer acceptable'

    In an email, shared being circulated on Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla."

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    Elon Musk has now said he will be voting Republican instead of Democrats.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday notified his staff that remote work is no longer acceptable at the company.

    In an email, shared being circulated on Twitter, Musk wrote: "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla."

    "This is less than we ask of factory workers," he added.

    The tech billionaire also said that in case there are "exceptional contributors" who cannot work the minimum hours in office, Musk himself would review and approve of them directly.

    The email also clarified that the "office" must be a main Tesla office and not a remote branch office.

    When Musk was asked to comment on people who think working from office is an "antiquated concept", he replied, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

    In May, while praising China's workforce for "burning the 3 am oil," Elon Musk had said that people in the US were trying to avoid going to work.

    "There's just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

    "They won't just be burning the midnight oil. They will be burning the 3 am. oil," Musk had said. "They won't even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #WFH
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 02:49 pm
