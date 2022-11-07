10 highest-paying programming languages to learn

Curious about how much programmers make? A recent survey by Stack Overflow, a Q&A website for professionals, has revealed what languages fetch the highest salaries.

Over 73,000 professionals across 180 countries participated in Stack Overflow 2022 Developer Survey. But only 38,071 respondents offered salary data. All salaries were converted into US dollars as per the exchange rate on May 24, 2022.

Here are the 10 highest paying programming languages, according to the report:

1) Clojure

Clojure, a general-purpose programming language, has been employed by the likes of Walmart. It is part of the Lisp family of languages. Knowing Clojure fetches a median yearly salary of $106,644, according to the report.

2) Erlang

Knowing Erlang, a language used across e-commerce, banking and telecom sectors, can get you an annual salary of $103,000, the Stack Overflow report said.

Median annual salaries for those knowing F#, Microsoft's universal programming language, are $95,526.

4) LISP

After Fortran, LISP is the oldest high-level programming language. Having knowledge of it can fetch you $95,000 yearly.

5) Ruby

The Ruby Programming Language lays emphasis on simplicity and productivity. Programmers knowing Ruby are paid up to $93,000 annually, the Stack Overflow survey showed.

6) Elixir

Elixir allows professionals to work across several domains. Programmers equipped with it earn a median annual salary of $92,959.

7) Scala

Scala is a language ideal for teaching beginner as well as advanced courses in software engineering. Professionals knowing it get paid $92,780 per year on an average.

8) Perl - $90,073

Perl is a language capable of operating on more than 100 platforms and can be used for both prototyping and large-scale projects, according to its website. Perl programmers get an annual salary of $90,073.

9) Go

Backed by Google, Go is an open source programming language. It can get professionals $89,204 per year.

10) Rust

Rust is used by hundreds of companies around the world -- from big corporations to startups. You can get paid $87,047 a year working with this language.