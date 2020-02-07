App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

1 in every 5 Jan Dhan accounts active now

Government data has revealed that the maximum number of inoperative accounts are in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar right now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Data released by the government recently has revealed that the number of dormant accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has gone down by 50 percent. Now, one in every five Jan Dhan accounts is reportedly active.

As of January 15, 2020, there are a total of 37.87 crore accounts under the welfare scheme, of which 81.3 percent, ie., 30.78 crore accounts, are in operation. In March 2017, 40 percent of the Jan Dhan accounts were inoperative; against this, the share of inactive accounts declined to 18 percent in 2020. As per a Hindu Business Line report, the maximum number of inoperative accounts are in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar right now.

The government data has not revealed any pertinent detail of the nearly seven crore inactive account, if they are dormant, closed or are used for transactions for a certain period after which they remained unused.

Close

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordains that savings accounts, including the Jan Dhan accounts, are to be considered inoperative if no transaction is made for more than two years.

related news

While the information on the number of closed PMJDY accounts is not maintained by the Centre, the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry has informed the number of such accounts have only been growing by the year. Large sums of money were reportedly withdrawn from these accounts during demonetisation. After this, in the post-demonetisation period, the number of inoperative accounts rose to 40 percent, but their share has been declining every year.

The PMJDY scheme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre in 2014, right after it had assumed power. The aim of the welfare scheme was to provide banking facilities to all, with one savings account for every household, and increase financial literacy in the remote reaches. In 2018, the ambit of the scheme was extended from every household to every adult aged between 18 to 65 years. The overdraft limit was simultaneously increased to Rs 10,000.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Jan Dhan accounts #Modi government #Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.