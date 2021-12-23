MARKET NEWS

TRAI gives more time for written submissions on spectrum auction discussion paper

The deadline for written comments, which was earlier set for December 28, 2021, has been extended after requests from stakeholders for more time, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Representative image

Telecom regulator on Thursday extended till January 10 next year the timeline for submission of written comments on its recently-floated discussion paper related to spectrum auction across various bands, including 5G.

The deadline for written comments, which was earlier set for December 28, 2021, has been extended after requests from stakeholders for more time, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.

"TRAI had released a consultation paper on ’Auction of Spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G’ on November 30, 2021,” the regulator added.

The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was earlier fixed for December 28, 2021, and for counter comments, it was January 11, 2022.

"Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments up to 10 January 2022, and 24 January 2022, respectively,” TRAI said.

Last month, TRAI had released a detailed consultation paper to discuss threadbare the modalities for auction of spectrum across multiple bands, including pricing, and other conditions — preparing the groundwork for 5G auctions slated for next year.

TRAI’s comprehensive consultation paper touches upon crucial aspects like valuation and reserve price of spectrum, including 5G, quantum of the spectrum, block size, eligibility conditions for participation in the auction, roll-out obligations, and surrender of the spectrum.

Norms will also be worked out for new frequencies such as 526-698 MHz and millimetre band, that is 24.25 – 28.5, in addition to bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz.

The telecom industry has repeatedly expressed concerns over high spectrum pricing and is hopeful of a rehaul in valuation methodologies.
