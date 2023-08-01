Reliance Jio records net addition of 30.4 lakh users in May, Vodafone Idea loses 28 lakh: TRAI

Jio commanded a market share of 38% as of May 2023

Reliance Jio, the country's leading telecom player in terms of market share, recorded a net addition of 30.4 lakh wireless service subscribers during May 2023, as per a report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 1.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), which has been reeling under losses, continues to witness an outflow of users as its subscriber base declined by 28.15 lakh during May, showed the TRAI report.

Bharti Airtel, which is the closest competitor to Jio, recorded a net addition of 13.4 lakh subscribers in May, whereas, the state-run BSNL lost 14.8 lakh users.

Month-on-month, Jio's performance was flat, as it had recorded a net addition of around 30.4 lakh users in April as well. Airtel, however, recorded a spike as its net addition in April had stood at 0.7 lakh. Meanwhile, Vodafone lost 29.9 lakh users during the month.

In terms of market share among wireless users, Jio maintained its stronghold with a share of 38.17 percent, followed by Airtel at 32.57 percent, Vi at 20.2 percent and BSNL at 8.8 percent.

Jio also continued to dominate the market of wireline subscribers, with a share of 33.18 percent as of May, followed by 25.12 percent held by Airtel, 22.26 percent held by BSNL, 7.8 percent by MTNL and 7.6 percent by Tata Tele.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries also led among the wired broadband service providers. Its total broadband user base as of May 31, 2023, stood at 8.92 million, followed by Airtel at 6.40 million, BSNL at 3.61 million, Atria Convergence Technologies at 2.15 million and Hathway Cable at 1.12 million, the TRAI report added.

