MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewstelecom

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel may see 5-7% sequential revenue rise, steady margin in Q2: Jefferies

Jefferies expects the outlook on tariff hikes for Bharti, further details on JioPhone Next for Jio, and tenancy outlook for Indus Towers to be the key things to watch for in the September quarter.

PTI
October 06, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST

Telcos Reliance Jio and Bharti may post a 5-7 percent sequential rise in revenue with a steady margin for the second quarter of FY22, according to Jefferies.

Bharti's growth will be led by segmented tariff hikes taken in the second quarter ended September, while Jio's growth will be driven by continued subscriber growth, it further said.

Jefferies expects the outlook on tariff hikes for Bharti, further details on JioPhone Next for Jio, and tenancy outlook for Indus Towers to be the key things to watch for in the September quarter.

"While the Government's recent moves improve the chances of Vodafone Idea's survival, it is unlikely to arrest the market share shift from Vodafone Idea towards Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio," Jefferies' note said.

This, along with, Bharti's hikes in July should keep revenue growth strong over the near to medium term.

Close

Related stories

"For 2QFY22, we expect Reliance Jio and Bharti to report 5-7 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue with steady margin," it wrote.

Overall, growth will likely see a pickup, Jefferies said in its preview report for Q2 FY22.

"During 2QFY22, we expect Bharti Airtel/Reliance Jio's mobile revenue growth to pick up Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to 5-7 percent," it said.

Subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) trends for Bharti and Jio are likely to be opposing with Bharti seeing a sharp ARPU increase with subscriber declines, and Jio witnessing strong subscriber additions with steady ARPUs, it said, pointing out that margins are likely to remain steady.

Elaborating on Bharti, Jefferies said it expects India mobile revenues to grow by an estimated 7 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 FY22, led by 7 percent growth in ARPU to Rs 157 on the back of tariff hikes in the prepaid voice and corporate postpaid segments that were effective from August.

Its Africa revenues are seen up 3 percent sequentially in dollar terms.

The key focus areas for Bharti's results will be ARPUs, the timing of further tariff hikes and Capex outlay.

Jefferies report further said Reliance Jio may report a 4.7 percent revenue growth, quarter-on-quarter.

It expected strong subscriber additions led by the mobile segment due to the JioPhone.

"However, ARPUs are likely to rise by a modest 1 percent QoQ to Rs 140 due to extra day in 2Q," Jefferies report said, adding that further details on JioPhone Next and timing of further tariff hikes will be key monitorables.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
PTI
Tags: #Bharati Airtel #Business #Jefferies #reliance jio #Telecom
first published: Oct 6, 2021 05:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.