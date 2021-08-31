Jio users to get unrestricted access to Disney + Hotstar content with new plans; check details

File image

Reliance Jio, the country's largest telecom operator, has launched a new range of prepaid plans which come with complimentary subscription to Disney + Hotstar with unrestricted access to the entire content, the company announced on August 31.

The revision is largely on the back of Disney + Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in the Indian market.

Jio's new plans, in addition to offering VIP subscription of Disney + Hotstar, comes bundled with unlimited voice, data, SMS Jio apps and other benefits.

The new plans will offer all the benefits of existing Disney + Hotstar subscription "plus new library of international content in English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime and much more", the telecom major said.

The existing Jio plans, with access to Disney + Hotstar VIP content, also included access to live sports, Hotstar specials, blockbuster movies and TV shows and dubbed content in 3 Indian languages.

Also Read | Four years ago, everything changed in India; We call it the Jio effect: PhonePe CEO

Details of the new Jio plans with Disney+Hotstar access and other benefits:

The 28-day plan would be charged at Rs 499, which would include 3 GB data per day along with free SMS and calls. For 56-day validity, the plan would be charged at Rs 666, but the per-day data usage would be curtailed to 2 GB per day.

The 84-day plan with 2 GB data per day along with free calls and SMS would be charged at Rs 888. The same plan with a validity period of an entire year would be charged at Rs 2,599.

The data add-on plan, which would be charged at Rs 549, would include 1.5 GB data per day and will be valid for 56 days. However, it would not include free SMS and calls.

Notably, the new plan will be available for recharge from September 1, 2021. All Jio customers with active Disney + Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.