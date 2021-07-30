MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewstelecom

COAI warns mobile users against fraud messages, calls relating to KYC details

COAI cautioned that mischievous elements are sending fake messages and calling people, threatening to block SIM cards.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
Image Pixabay

Image Pixabay

Mobile operators’ association COAI on Friday warned the public not to respond to fraudulent messages and calls relating to KYC documents, and urged users to stay "aware and cautious".

COAI cautioned that mischievous elements are sending fake messages and calling people, threatening to block SIM cards.

If the false directives are followed, it can potentially lead to privacy breach or financial or data loss, Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) said.

"The messages and calls falsely claim that the customer’s KYC documents are incomplete, pending or expired. Receivers of such messages are falsely advised to call a particular number or download an app on their phones,” S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI said in a statement.

The industry body urged the general public not to fall for any fraudulent messages and calls, and to stay vigilant.

Close

Related stories

It asked mobile users not to respond to fake messages or calls, nor download any app, share documents or data.

"Users are advised to only follow messages sent by their operator from their designated SMS IDs only. By staying aware and cautious, we can together fight this menace,” COAI said.

On Thursday evening, telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) had cautioned its subscribers on the same issue.

VIL had warned customers against online and KYC frauds, after it noted that some subscribers were getting calls and messages from unidentified numbers seeking update of KYC details.

The company said clicking on any unverified link or sharing any details could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, and result in other serious consequences.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Cellular Operators Association of India #COAI #kyc #Telecom
first published: Jul 30, 2021 06:55 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.