MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewstelecom

Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 15,519 crore to clear all deferred liabilities for 2014 spectrum

The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum, which includes the Telenor spectrum, for a consideration of Rs 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel on December 17 said that it has made an advanced payment of Rs 15,519 crore to the telecom department for the entire deferred liabilities on the spectrum it acquired in 2014.


The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum, which includes the Telenor spectrum, for a consideration of Rs 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction, it said in a statement.


These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY2026-27 to FY2031-32 and carried an interest rate of 10 percent – the highest among the deferred liabilities and borrowings – and an average residual life of more than seven years, it said.


The company estimates that the prepayment will translate into interest cost savings of at least Rs 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital. It said that it continues to exercise flexibilities towards a stronger and efficient capital structure.


“The company welcomes the Department of Telecom’s decision giving the industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities anytime at their NPV basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction. This allows the licensees to efficiently plan and use their cash flows, it said.

Close

Related stories

Bharti Airtel share price dropped 3 percent intraday to Rs 661.30 on December 17 after the advance payment was declared.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Department of Telecom #Telecom
first published: Dec 17, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.