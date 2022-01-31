MARKET NEWS

    Airtel buys around 25% stake in startup Lavelle Networks

    Lavelle Networks specialises in software-defined Wide Area Network solutions and it serves a range of industry segments.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced an agreement to acquire about 25 per cent equity stake in Bengaluru-based technology startup Lavelle Networks.

    The agreement is subject to statutory approvals.

    "Airtel acquires about 25 per cent strategic stake in SD-WAN startup Lavelle Networks”, the company said in a statement.

    Financial details about the deal were not disclosed.

    Lavelle Networks specialises in software-defined Wide Area Network solutions and it serves a range of industry segments.

    "As more enterprises move to cloud-based applications to serve their customers in a digital-first ecosystem, they require on-demand and reliable network connectivity,” the release said.

    As a result, there is an increased demand for software defined solutions that have the agility to serve a cloud-based hybrid IT environment.

    Airtel Business’ Network as a Service (NaaS) is a digital platform that focuses on emerging connectivity requirements of enterprises as they go through the cloud and digital adoption.

    Under the NaaS portfolio, Airtel will offer software defined connectivity solution from Lavelle Networks and co-create a series of innovations as part of its the platform.

    "This also aims to bring 'Made in India' products and solutions for enterprises by offering cutting edge technology and cost efficiencies,” Airtel said.
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:11 pm
