5G coverage inside buildings to be a challenge as signals get transmitted on high frequencies: Trai

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said that there is a constant endeavour to bring down the cost of operations of telecom services in the country, and the recently announced telecom reforms are a step in that direction.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST

Telecom regulator Trai will soon come up with recommendations that will facilitate in improving telecom connectivity, especially 5G when it is rolled out, a top official has said.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman P D Vaghela during a virtual event organised by Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said that it will be difficult to get 5G coverage inside the building as signals will be transmitted on high frequencies which cover very small distances.

"Holistic approach will be required to ensure availability of digital infrastructure in building complexes, that also in a non-discriminate manner. There is a huge problem in getting access to the buildings by the infrastructure providers, telecom service providers and other players. We have already prepared a consultation paper and very soon we will come out with a recommendation. This will require change in by-laws and working with the states very closely," Vaghela said.

He said that a time will come when revenue will become secondary for the states and they will push for digital connectivity.

Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan said that digital connectivity empowers people on the ground and the government is committed to support telecom infrastructure companies. He said that while data usage in the country has been rising, the prices have been declining since 2014.

The minister said that the government has taken cognisance of network roll-out issues faced by telecom companies and the Department of Telecom is working to resolve concerns of the telecom infrastructure companies. Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said that there is a constant endeavour to bring down the cost of operations of telecom services in the country, and the recently announced telecom reforms are a step in that direction.

He said that the department is further working on measures to enhance ease of doing business in the sector.
Tags: #5G Internet #business news #Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
first published: Jan 21, 2022 10:59 pm

