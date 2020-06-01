Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual see yet another price hike in India

Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual. The three Redmi devices have already seen price hikes in May, making it the third price hike in a single month. The company has increased the price of these phones by up to Rs 500.

The Redmi 8A Dual was initially available in the market for Rs 7,299. However, the price hike has seen the price of the phone (2GB/32GB Model) rise up to Rs 7,499. The price of the 3GB/32GB Redmi 8A Dual model has also increased to Rs 7,999.

The Redmi 8 4GB/64GB variant has also received a price hike. The Redmi 8 will now cost Rs 9,499, a Rs 200 rise from its earlier price of Rs 9,299. The Redmi Note 8 is now priced at 11,999 for the 4G/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB configuration will set you back by Rs 14,499.

Specs Redmi Note 8 Redmi 8 Redmi 8A Dual Chipset Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 439 Snapdragon 439 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB Storage 64GB/128GB 32GB/64GB 32GB Rear camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 12 MP + 2 MP 13 MP + 2 MP Front camera 13 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 Software Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11 Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11 Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11 Battery 4,000 mAh, 18W 5,000 mAh, 18W 5,000 mAh, 18W

The Redmi Note 8 was launched last year for Rs 9,999. A Rs 2,000 price hike for a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone is pretty substantial. The Redmi 8 debuted at Rs 7,999, while the Redmi 8A Dual was introduced at Rs 6,499.





