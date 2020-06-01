App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual see yet another price hike in India

The Redmi Note 8 has seen a Rs 2,000 price hike since its launch last year

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual. The three Redmi devices have already seen price hikes in May, making it the third price hike in a single month. The company has increased the price of these phones by up to Rs 500.

The Redmi 8A Dual was initially available in the market for Rs 7,299. However, the price hike has seen the price of the phone (2GB/32GB Model) rise up to Rs 7,499. The price of the 3GB/32GB Redmi 8A Dual model has also increased to Rs 7,999.

The Redmi 8 4GB/64GB variant has also received a price hike. The Redmi 8 will now cost Rs 9,499, a Rs 200 rise from its earlier price of Rs 9,299. The Redmi Note 8 is now priced at 11,999 for the 4G/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB configuration will set you back by Rs 14,499.

The Redmi Note 8 was launched last year for Rs 9,999. A Rs 2,000 price hike for a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone is pretty substantial. The Redmi 8 debuted at Rs 7,999, while the Redmi 8A Dual was introduced at Rs 6,499.
SpecsRedmi Note 8 Redmi 8Redmi 8A Dual
ChipsetSnapdragon 665Snapdragon 439Snapdragon 439
Display6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD
RAM4GB/6GB3GB/4GB2GB/3GB
Storage64GB/128GB32GB/64GB32GB
Rear camera48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP12 MP + 2 MP13 MP + 2 MP
Front camera13 MP, f/2.08 MP, f/2.08 MP, f/2.0
SoftwareAndroid 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11
Battery4,000 mAh, 18W5,000 mAh, 18W5,000 mAh, 18W

 

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

