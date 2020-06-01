Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual see yet another price hike in India

The Redmi Note 8 has seen a Rs 2,000 price hike since its launch last year
Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual. The three Redmi devices have already seen price hikes in May, making it the third price hike in a single month. The company has increased the price of these phones by up to Rs 500.
The Redmi 8A Dual was initially available in the market for Rs 7,299. However, the price hike has seen the price of the phone (2GB/32GB Model) rise up to Rs 7,499. The price of the 3GB/32GB Redmi 8A Dual model has also increased to Rs 7,999.
The Redmi 8 4GB/64GB variant has also received a price hike. The Redmi 8 will now cost Rs 9,499, a Rs 200 rise from its earlier price of Rs 9,299. The Redmi Note 8 is now priced at 11,999 for the 4G/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB configuration will set you back by Rs 14,499.
|Specs
|Redmi Note 8
|Redmi 8
|Redmi 8A Dual
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 665
|Snapdragon 439
|Snapdragon 439
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD
|6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD
|6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|3GB/4GB
|2GB/3GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|32GB/64GB
|32GB
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|12 MP + 2 MP
|13 MP + 2 MP
|Front camera
|13 MP, f/2.0
|8 MP, f/2.0
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Software
|Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11
|Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11
|Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11
|Battery
|4,000 mAh, 18W
|5,000 mAh, 18W
|5,000 mAh, 18W