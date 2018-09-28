App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with four cameras, notch display launched: Price, specs and features

The mid-range AI-enabled smartphone is the first from Xiaomi’s stable to sport four cameras, two at the rear and two at the front.

Binu Panicker

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has officially announced Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand. The mid-range AI-enabled smartphone is the first from Xiaomi’s stable to sport four cameras, two at the rear and two at the front. Another highlight of the device — which is the successor of Redmi Note 5 Pro — is the notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels at the bottom.

Surprisingly, Xiaomi unveiled the device on its official forum in Thailand ahead of China or any of its other primary markets, including India. Also, the company is yet to announce when the device will be officially available for sale in other markets.

According to the post, the device will be available in 4GB RAM/64GB storage option and has been priced at THB 6,990 (approx Rs 15,650). It does not say whether the company has more variants up its sleeves.

The device will go on sale on Thailand-based retail websites from September 27 to September 30 and will be available in Blue, Black and Rose Gold colour options.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26 inch FHD+ Full Screen Display with a notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display comes with 1080*2280p resolution along with pixel density of 403ppi. The device measures 157.9mm x 76.4mm x 8.2mm and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

At its heart, Note 6 Pro comes powered by the same Snapdragon 636 processor which powered its predecessor Note 5 Pro. Assisting the CPU is day to day tasks are Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB RAM.

The device runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box with MIUI 10 skin loaded on top. Providing juice to the device is a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can sustain 2 days of usage.

Coming to the main highlight of the device, Note 6 Pro flaunts quad camera setup with 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup along with 20MP + 2MP camera combination at the front. The 12MP + 5MP rear sensors come with features such as Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, AI portrait 2.0, and AI dynamic bokeh features.

Meanwhile, the 20MP + 2MP front cameras come with features such as 4-in-1 super pixel, depth of field and AI face unlock capabilities.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 07:57 pm

