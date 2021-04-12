Xiaomi Mi 11X launch in India confirmed alongside Mi 11 Ultra on April 23; likely a rebadged Redmi K40, POCO F3

Redmi K40 series

Xiaomi Mi 11X India launch date has been announced. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain confirmed the Xiaomi Mi 11X launch in India via Twitter. The premium Xiaomi smartphone will be unveiled at the Mi 11 Ultra launch event on April 23. Xiaomi has already announced the Mi 11X in Europe as a rebadged Redmi K40.

Jain confirmed that the Mi 11X will be customised for the Indian market. The smartphone has launched in China as the Redmi K40. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. The phone also comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, is the company’s ultimate flagship offering with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a triple-camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W wired, wireless charging. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India is tipped to be above Rs 70,000. If true, it will be the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi in India since its arrival in 2014. It also means that the device will be more expensive than the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+, which are priced at Rs 69,990. Other smartphones in the range include the Apple iPhone 12 mini (Review), Apple iPhone 12 (Review), and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Review).

Let’s look at the Xiaomi Mi 11X specifications and expected price in India.

Mi 11X price in India (expected)

Xiaomi has set the Redmi K40 price at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. There’s also an 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage models priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 24,700) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,000). Lastly, the 12GB RAM + 256GB Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,400). The phone comes in Dreamland, Icy White and Glossy Black colours.

The phone is likely to launch at around the same price tag in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11X specifications

The Mi 11X will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. It comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The hole-punch on the top-centre of the screen houses a 20MP front camera sensor. On the back is a triple-camera sensor. It has a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide lens. There is also a 5MP macro camera.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It also comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.