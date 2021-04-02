Vivo X60 Pro Plus First Impressions and Hands-On Review in Pics

Vivo X60 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs 69,990. This makes it the company's most premium offering under the Vivo X60 series. With that price tag, the smartphone gets into the OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 12 territory. Vivo's betting big not just on the camera but also the overall design and performance. While we work on our Vivo X60 Pro+ review, here are our first impressions of the device.

Starting with the design, the Vivo X60 Pro+ stands apart from the competition with its Vegan Leather back. While the competition offers a frosted/ matte glass back, this faux leather rear panel feels premium in its own different way. The rear panel comes with a minimal Vivo branding that blends into the phone's Emperor Blue colour.

The textured back offers an excellent grip. To add to it, the curved edges aid in offering a good in-hand feel. Moreover, the design makes the Vivo X60 Pro+ the most fingerprint-resistant smartphone that we have used.

At about 9.1mm thickness, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is the thickest smartphone compared to its siblings. Vivo phones are typically between 7-8mm in thickness. Also, the weight at 191 grams might look heavy on paper but in the real world, we found it to be very lightweight when held. The phone does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack like most flagships. It also does not offer any IP rating or a dual speaker setup, which is kind of embarrassing for a phone that costs Rs 70,000. The primary and the only speaker at the bottom edge is loud and clear though.

Like the Vivo X60 Pro, the X60 Pro+ gets a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display is sharp and offers vibrant colours. It is pretty bright for use even under direct sunlight. The screen curves slightly along the edges, which seems perfect for an immersive viewing experience while helping avoid accidental ghost touches. It is also HDR10+ certified and offers vibrant colours with enhanced contrast for a better viewing experience.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, it does not offer an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz like the OnePlus 9 Pro does but switches smartly between 60 and 120Hz depending on the type of content on the screen. So far, we have not come across any lag or random stutter while scrolling or multitasking.

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The scanner is among the quickest to detect and unlock the device. It also offers face unlock as an alternative.

Coming to the performance bit, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. We did not come across any lag while playing games like Call of Duty or Asphalt 8. However, the phone heats up slightly. It seems like the problem lies with the underlying chipset as even the OnePlus 9 heats up quite a bit. Will this have an impact on the performance? We will reserve our judgement for our Vivo X60 Pro Plus review, where we will extensively test the device's performance and thermal management while performing intensive tasks.

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is more than enough for day-to-day tasks. RAM management has been excellent on our unit and apps loaded from where we left them upon switching back. There is also a neat Virtual RAM feature that offers an additional 3GB of RAM from the internal storage. This 3GB RAM is used when the system thinks that an app requires more buffer memory. You can choose to disable this feature in the RAM and Storage settings. The equally-priced OnePlus 9 Pro also shares this feature.

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with a 4,200 mAh battery, which is also found on the Vivo X60 Pro. However, you get a faster 55W fast charger in the box. Although the battery size is the same, the demanding Snapdragon 888 SoC is likely to offer slightly less juice compared to the X60 Pro's 6-hour screen-on time. More details on the battery life in our Vivo X60 Pro+ review.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with Android 11 out of the box. Unlike the China variant which comes with the refreshed OriginOS 1.0, the India variant of the Vivo X60 Pro+ boots on Funtouch OS 11. The phone comes pre-loaded with a few third-party apps like Moj, Flipkart, etc. You can choose to uninstall these apps. More on the Funtouch OS 11 features in our Vivo X60 Pro Plus review.

The USP of the smartphone is its camera module. The Vivo X60 Pro+ camera is not just loaded with premium imaging hardware but also a bunch of features. The company has partnered with Zeiss to co-develop the camera on the Vivo X60 Pro+. 50 MP 1/1.3” ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor and an f/1.57 aperture. The other three cameras include a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 32MP telephoto unit. Both the main and periscope camera feature optical image stabilisation, while the ultrawide shooter uses Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0.

The camera app is quite simple and user-friendly. You get the Photo, Video, Night, Portrait, High-Resolution modes in the row above the shutter button. There is also a "More" option that includes various modes like Pro, Supermoon, Astro, slow-mo, timelapse, etc. The top row above the viewfinder has the hamburger menu for the camera settings and other features like HDR, AI Scene Optimiser, etc.

Here is a sample image shot using the primary Vivo X60 Pro+ camera. The colours, in general, are slightly boosted and look pleasing to the eye. The dynamic range is excellent too and among the best that we have seen on a smartphone's camera. A lot of the credit also goes to the camera's software algorithm.

click here to check some of the camera samples shot for our Vivo X60 Pro+ review. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus camera performs exceptionally well in lowlight, courtesy of that 1/1.3" sensor and that f/1.57 aperture. This image was shot using the normal "Photo" mode. It clicks well-exposed, detailed shots even with the regular mode. The shadows are well-exposed without overblowing the highlights. There is also a dedicated Night mode that helps improve the lowlight performance and reduce some noise in the shadows. We are currently testing the multiple features that the Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with and will detail them in the full review. Meanwhile,shot for our Vivo X60 Pro+ review.

If you want a premium smartphone that offers the best front camera quality, consider buying the X60 Pro+. The front camera houses a 32MP sensor inside the hole-punch cutout. It captures detailed selfies while maintaining the close-to-real skin colour. There were instances, however, where the skin was slightly smoothened out despite disabling the beauty mode. The front camera also clicks excellent portrait mode shots. The bokeh doesn't look artificial and edge detection is accurate.