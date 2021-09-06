Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 120W HyperCharge support confirmed ahead of September 15 launch date

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its flagship Mi 11 series soon. The smartphone maker is set to hold its next global launch event on September 15, where it will reveal a bunch of new products including the Xiaomi Mi 11T series.



120 Watt? Yes! #XiaomiHyperCharge is coming your way! Catch the global debut of #Xiaomi11TPro on September 15 at 8PM GMT+8. #XiaomiProductLaunchhttps://t.co/zPnttgUN8W

— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

Xiaomi has historically unveiled two phones in its ‘T’ series, including a vanilla and Pro model. And now, the company has released an official teaser video confirming the existence of the Mi 11T Pro. The smartphone maker also revealed that the phone will support 120W HyperCharge technology.

During its official launch, Xiaomi demoed the 120W HyperCharge technology's ability to power a 4,000 mAh battery in just eight minutes. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed other details about the Mi 11T Pro or the vanilla Mi 11T, although there have been a few leaks about the two devices.

The Mi 11T Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz OLED display, and a triple-camera setup. The Mi 11T, on the other hand, will likely use a MediaTek chip and is also rumoured to have a 120Hz LCD screen. The vanilla version of the Mi 11T will likely lose out on the 120W charging support. You can expect more details about the device to be unveiled in the days leading up to the launch.