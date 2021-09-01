Xiaomi 11T design renders leaked; 108MP triple-camera, colour options revealed

Xiaomi 11T series launch is imminent. The company is currently gearing up for the Redmi 10 Prime launch following the recurring increase in the price of the Redmi Note 10 in India. The Xiaomi 11T series launch date is set for September 15, if rumours are to be believed. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro design renders and specifications have leaked.

According to the leaked Xiaomi 11T design renders by 91Mobiles and Ishan Agarwal, the phones will be similar to the Mi 11X (Review) than the Mi 11 launched earlier this year. According to the design renders, the 11T series will sport a flat display at the front. The screen will have a hole-punch cutout on the top centre for the front camera.

Agarwal further claims that while both phones will support a 120Hz refresh rate, the 11T will have an AMOLED panel, whereas the Pro model will come with an OLED display, which offers better control over pixels.

Both phones will come with 8GB RAM as standard with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The standard Xiaomi 11T will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Pro model will have a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Pro Model is also said to come with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 11T series could launch in Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White colours. The devices will have a triple-camera setup on the back. They will feature a 108MP primary camera sensor, which is likely to be accompanied by an ultrawide sensor and a tele-macro camera.

Other details of the two devices remain under the wraps. We can expect more details in the coming weeks.