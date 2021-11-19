MARKET NEWS

Xbox head Phil Spencer is making "proactive adjustments" to relationship with Activision Blizzard

In an email sent out to the Xbox team, boss Phil Spencer said that he would be evaluating the relationship with Activision Blizzard following latest revelations

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
Phil Spencer said that him and the gaming leadership are deeply disturbed at the events at Activision Blizzard

Addressing the Xbox team in an email, head Phil Spencer said that the leadership was evaluating, "all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments."

The mail (first seen by Bloomberg via The Straits Times) is in response to the ongoing Activision Blizzard scandals, the latest of which places Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in the centre.

Latest allegations levied against the CEO say that he was aware of the toxic workplace at the company and he even tried to play it down in meeting with the board of directors. Worse, he himself seems to have been involved.

In the email, Phil Spencer wrote that the leadership team were, "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions," that have taken place at Activision Blizzard and Spencer made it clear that, "This type of behaviour has no place in our industry."

From the other side of the fence, Sony PlayStation head Jim Ryan sent a similar mail addressed to staff, in which he said that him and the leadership at Sony were "disheartened and stunned" at the revelations. Ryan added that Activision, "has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment."

Phil Spencer said that the team at Xbox would take action. While he did not make it clear at what it could entail, any action could spell massive losses for Activision. Xbox has a long history with the company and is one one of the dominant platforms for the top selling Call of Duty franchise.
Tags: #Microsoft #Phil Spencer #Xbox
