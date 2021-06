WWDC 2021: Apple Store still up and running, suggests no new hardware launching at WWDC 2021

Apple may unveil a new MacBook Pro model with more ports and without a Touch Bar.

Apple is only moments away from WWDC 2021. The tech giant is set to make some major announcements on the software front, unveiling a new version of its operating system for the iPhone, iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. However, several rumours have also suggested that Apple might be bringing new MacBooks to WWDC 21.

But with less than two hours to go, the Apple Store is still online. Apple usually takes down the store for maintenance purposes ahead of a big event to add new hardware on the site. Since the store is still up and running, one could assume that the company won’t be launching any new hardware products, despite the rumours about the new MacBook Pro models.



Apple Store hasn't gone down yet ahead of WWDC today.

The store often goes down at 7 am Eastern Time, but it didn't go down until 9 am Eastern Time ahead of the November 2020 event with M1 Macs. Both of those times have now passed. — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) June 7, 2021

While previous rumours shared by Jon Prosser hinted towards the launch of new MacBook models, the most recent development may suggest other. In a recent tweet, Prosser also shared his scepticism about new hardware products coming at WWDC 2021.Another tipster also replied to a message by a follower, saying that it isn’t likely that Apple will launch new hardware products at WWDC 2021. Even so, Apple could tease or announce a new ARM-based chip for future MacBooks. We’ll just have to wait and see. For more information on all the biggest developments coming to WWDC 2021, head on over to our Live Blog