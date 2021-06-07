WWDC 2021: Apple Store still up and running, suggests no new hardware launching at WWDC 2021

Apple may unveil a new MacBook Pro model with more ports and without a Touch Bar.

Apple is only moments away from WWDC 2021. The tech giant is set to make some major announcements on the software front, unveiling a new version of its operating system for the iPhone, iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. However, several rumours have also suggested that Apple might be bringing new MacBooks to WWDC 21.

But with less than two hours to go, the Apple Store is still online. Apple usually takes down the store for maintenance purposes ahead of a big event to add new hardware on the site. Since the store is still up and running, one could assume that the company won’t be launching any new hardware products, despite the rumours about the new MacBook Pro models.



Apple Store hasn't gone down yet ahead of WWDC today.

The store often goes down at 7 am Eastern Time, but it didn't go down until 9 am Eastern Time ahead of the November 2020 event with M1 Macs. Both of those times have now passed. — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) June 7, 2021