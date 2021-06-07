Apple WWDC 2021: No MacBook Pro at iOS 15 launch event, claims tipster

Apple may unveil a new MacBook Pro model with more ports and without a Touch Bar.

Apple WWDC 2021 livestream starts at 10.30 pm IST. The iPhone 12 maker is expected to make announcements around iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, etc. Rumours also suggested a new MacBook Pro launch at the WWDC 2021 Apple Event. Hours before the iOS 15 event goes live, a new rumour has surfaced online.

Tipster @L0vetodream thinks that Apple will not launch a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021. The tipster said so in a quoted tweet by DuanRui that asked users about the possibility of a new MacBook Pro.

Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that the redesigned MacBook Pro will launch at WWDC 2021. This was followed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who suggested the possibility of the new MacBook Pro in Summer 2021. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ also claimed that Apple has a “few surprises” in-store.

Apple typically uses WWDC as a stage to unveil the software for all its devices. However, there have been a few instances in the past where the company has announced hardware products at the developer event. The Mac Pro (2019), iMac Pro (2017), HomePod (2017) are a few of the products launched in recent years at the WWDC. The company has not officially confirmed the launch of any hardware products at WWDC 2021.

Rumours are rife that the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. Both variants will have a mini-LED display, which was first introduced on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X or even possibly the M2 chip. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.