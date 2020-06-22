WWDC 2020: Where to watch live-stream, India timing details and what to expect from today's Apple event

Apple WWDC 2020 kicks off on June 22. It will be the first time in 31 years that WWDC will be a virtual-only event, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Apple is expected to introduce iOS 14, macOS 10.16, and other operating systems for its hardware products.

WWDC 2020 live-stream details: Where to watch the live-stream, India timing

Apple is scheduled to begin the WWDC 2020 Keynote at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. The live-stream will begin in India at 10.30 pm.

Since it is an online-only event, the live-stream can be viewed on the Apple website, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV and Apple’s YouTube channel.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2020

Like every year, Apple will give developers a preview of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. There have been rumours suggesting the launch of some new hardware, but recent reports state that Apple might announce these upcoming products during the later part of the year.

For iOS 14, Apple is expected to introduce a bunch of new features, including a redesigned home screen. The last time Apple gave iOS an overhaul was in 2013 with the iOS 7 and it has been a while since iPhone users got a refreshed home screen.

Apple’s primary focus point in iOS 14 also revolves around stability, as per reports. iOS 13 has had its fair share of minor bugs and Apple plans to address them all in iOS 14.

There’s also rumours about a new fitness app, which will let users download fitness-related videos walking them through the workout.

Apple will also want to push more Augmented Reality (AR) features for making use of the newly-introduced LiDAR scanner on the iPad Pro, which is also rumoured to be the fourth sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. It is rumoured that there will a dedicated AR app in iOS 14 and iPad OS 14.

The iPhone maker will also introduce macOS 10.16. Not much is known about the set of new macOS 10.16 features. A recent report claimed that Apple will bring a Catalyst version of the Messages app on the Mac similar to iPhone and iPad.

watchOS and tvOS will get a dedicated kids mode for parents to have better control over the kind of content consumed and also manage the devices better.