you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 05, 2018 01:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WWDC 2018: Apple launches iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS Mojave, Memoji, improved Siri, TV with 4K

Live updates from the Apple WWDC 2018 where the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the all new iOS 12 and iPhone SE 2.

  • Jun 05, 01:03 AM (IST)

    That’s it from Moneycontrol’s live blog of the marquee Apple event. Thanks for tuning in. Stay updated with more news and events on Moneycontrol.com.

  • Jun 05, 12:50 AM (IST)

    Tim Cook signs off with a message to all developers: "We love the work you do, and the impact that it has on the world. It inspires all of us at Apple deeply every day. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you."

  • Jun 05, 12:48 AM (IST)

    Apple wraps up the event with a closing video. With that, one of the biggest and the most anticipated launch events of the year comes to an end.

  • Jun 05, 12:42 AM (IST)

    Apple is bringing out developer betas after the keynote.

  • Jun 05, 12:40 AM (IST)

    The question on everybody’s mind, is Apple merging iOS and macOS? Federighi says, absolutely No.

  • Jun 05, 12:30 AM (IST)

    Apple introduces a much needed redesigned Mac App Store.

  • Jun 05, 12:29 AM (IST)

    Safari browser now has security features which reduce tracking by websites.

  • Jun 05, 12:24 AM (IST)

    Apple is introducing additional security measures to protect user privacy.

  • Jun 05, 12:22 AM (IST)

    Apple is integrating News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home apps into macOS.

  • Jun 05, 12:21 AM (IST)

    macOS Mojave allows video screenshots which allows users to capture clips quickly while a video is playing.

  • Jun 05, 12:19 AM (IST)

    Apple has added screen recording tool into screenshot tools. Users no longer need to go through QuickTime.

  • Jun 05, 12:17 AM (IST)

    macOS Mojave brings features such as Desktop Stacks, ‘Gallery View’ in Finder along with ‘Markup’ in Quick Look.

  • Jun 05, 12:11 AM (IST)

    Apple introduces Dark Mode in macOS Mojave.

  • Jun 05, 12:10 AM (IST)

    Craig Federighi takes the stage again to talk about macOS.

  • Jun 05, 12:10 AM (IST)

    Apple introduces "Zero sign-in" with which users can sign in automatically and securely into all supported apps provided a user is on cable TV provider’s broadband.

  • Jun 05, 12:04 AM (IST)

    Apple TV will bring ‘Room Filling’ Dolby Atmos sound.

  • Jun 05, 12:00 AM (IST)

    Apple TV will now support Dolby Atmos support and Dolby Vision, the only streaming device which can do so, according to Apple.

  • Jun 04, 11:58 PM (IST)

    “iTunes offers largest collection of 4K HDR movies”, says Folse.

  • Jun 04, 11:58 PM (IST)

    Jen Folse, Apple's Lead Designer takes stage, Apple TV up next.

  • Jun 04, 11:48 PM (IST)

    Apple’s Podcast app is coming to Apple Watch. Sweeeet..

  • Jun 04, 11:46 PM (IST)

    Users no longer need to say Hey Siri. All you need to do is raise your wrist and start talking. That’s so cool.

  • Jun 04, 11:45 PM (IST)

    Apple introduces Walkie Talkie app for Apple Watch. Users can now communicate with other Apple Watch users over LTE or Wi-Fi.

  • Jun 04, 11:44 PM (IST)

    Apple Watch now automatically detects when you have started or stopped a workout session.

  • Jun 04, 11:42 PM (IST)

    With Apple Watch users can now challenge other Apple Watch owners to activity competitions. Apple Watch also brings new type of activity for Yoga and workout type for Hiking.

