WWDC 2018: Apple launches iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS Mojave, Memoji, improved Siri, TV with 4K

Jun 05, 2018 01:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tim Cook signs off with a message to all developers: "We love the work you do, and the impact that it has on the world. It inspires all of us at Apple deeply every day. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you."
Apple wraps up the event with a closing video. With that, one of the biggest and the most anticipated launch events of the year comes to an end.
Apple is bringing out developer betas after the keynote.
The question on everybody’s mind, is Apple merging iOS and macOS? Federighi says, absolutely No.
Apple introduces a much needed redesigned Mac App Store.
Safari browser now has security features which reduce tracking by websites.
Apple is introducing additional security measures to protect user privacy.
Apple is integrating News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home apps into macOS.
macOS Mojave allows video screenshots which allows users to capture clips quickly while a video is playing.
Apple has added screen recording tool into screenshot tools. Users no longer need to go through QuickTime.
macOS Mojave brings features such as Desktop Stacks, ‘Gallery View’ in Finder along with ‘Markup’ in Quick Look.
Apple introduces Dark Mode in macOS Mojave.
Craig Federighi takes the stage again to talk about macOS.
Apple introduces "Zero sign-in" with which users can sign in automatically and securely into all supported apps provided a user is on cable TV provider’s broadband.
Apple TV will bring ‘Room Filling’ Dolby Atmos sound.
Apple TV will now support Dolby Atmos support and Dolby Vision, the only streaming device which can do so, according to Apple.
“iTunes offers largest collection of 4K HDR movies”, says Folse.
Jen Folse, Apple's Lead Designer takes stage, Apple TV up next.
Apple’s Podcast app is coming to Apple Watch. Sweeeet..
Users no longer need to say Hey Siri. All you need to do is raise your wrist and start talking. That’s so cool.
Apple introduces Walkie Talkie app for Apple Watch. Users can now communicate with other Apple Watch users over LTE or Wi-Fi.
Apple Watch now automatically detects when you have started or stopped a workout session.
With Apple Watch users can now challenge other Apple Watch owners to activity competitions. Apple Watch also brings new type of activity for Yoga and workout type for Hiking.