App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why Google removed Mitron, Remove China App

Without specifically naming the app, the search giant stated Mitron may make a comeback if the developers address the issues.

Carlsen Martin

Google recently suspended Indian apps Mitron and Remove China App on the Play Store. The apps became huge overnight successes and clocked several million downloads before being removed by the search giant. In a recent blog post, the company has provided some clarity on the decision to suspend the two apps.

The blog also stated that one of the two apps could be making a comeback. Without naming the Mitron app, Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android and Google Play wrote, “Earlier this week, we removed a video app for a number of technical policy violations. We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps.  We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play.”

The post also mentioned that it suspended a number of apps for violating its policy that does not allow an app to “encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps,” which is clearly in reference to the Remove China App, which identifies apps on a smartphone that are developed in China.

Close
Google has also claimed that this policy has been enforced in many countries consistently in the past. Both these two apps gained popularity as anti-China sentiment has become widespread in India. Mitron, on the other hand, is being touted as an Indian-made alternative to TikTok. However, reports have suggested that the app's source code was reportedly purchased from a Qboxus, a Pakistani software company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Google #Mitron #Mitron app #Remove China apps #TikTok

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail

A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.