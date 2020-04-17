App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp video calling | Number of participants to increase: Report

Currently, WhatsApp only allows four users to participate in a video call at a time.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

After the sudden spike in usage of video-calling apps, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to increase the limit of participants on its app. The latest WhatsApp beta update on iOS and Android also brings a header message notifying end-to-end encryption for voice calls.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows four users to participate in a video call at a time. However, WABetaInfo reports that the Facebook-owned messaging app is planning to extend the limit of participants a voice or video call. “WhatsApp, probably due to the concerns for the COVID-19 and the fact that more users are using group calls, has decided to extend that limit to allow calls with more participants,” the report read.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report

Close

It is unclear how many users will be able to participate in a voice or video call after the limit is increased. The same feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.128. One of its biggest rival, Google Duo, increased the limit of active users in a video call to 12 at a time

related news

The WhatsApp beta for iOS update 2.20.50.23 also shows a header message informing users about WhatsApp calls being end-to-end encrypted. This means that the conversation is between you and the other participant, and WhatsApp or any other third-party app cannot listen to it.

While the feature has been available since a very long time, the app will now show the header message at the top of the screen. “WhatsApp Calling lets you talk to your friends and family, even if they're in another country. Just like your messages, WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted so WhatsApp and third parties can't listen to them,” WhatsApp’s security page reads.

WABetaInfo claims that both the features will be available in the upcoming updates on both the platforms.

The messaging app recently introduced a new context menu feature and removed share sheet integration on its iOS app.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #WhatsApp

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.