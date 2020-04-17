WhatsApp video calling | Number of participants to increase: Report

After the sudden spike in usage of video-calling apps, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to increase the limit of participants on its app. The latest WhatsApp beta update on iOS and Android also brings a header message notifying end-to-end encryption for voice calls.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows four users to participate in a video call at a time. However, WABetaInfo reports that the Facebook-owned messaging app is planning to extend the limit of participants a voice or video call. “WhatsApp, probably due to the concerns for the COVID-19 and the fact that more users are using group calls, has decided to extend that limit to allow calls with more participants,” the report read.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report

It is unclear how many users will be able to participate in a voice or video call after the limit is increased. The same feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.128. One of its biggest rival, Google Duo, increased the limit of active users in a video call to 12 at a time

The WhatsApp beta for iOS update 2.20.50.23 also shows a header message informing users about WhatsApp calls being end-to-end encrypted. This means that the conversation is between you and the other participant, and WhatsApp or any other third-party app cannot listen to it.

While the feature has been available since a very long time, the app will now show the header message at the top of the screen. “WhatsApp Calling lets you talk to your friends and family, even if they're in another country. Just like your messages, WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted so WhatsApp and third parties can't listen to them,” WhatsApp’s security page reads.

WABetaInfo claims that both the features will be available in the upcoming updates on both the platforms.